WATCH: Wrongfully Convicted Baseball Player Jimmie Gardner Speaks To Roland Martin

Jimmie Gardner, a minor league baseball player for a Chicago Cubs farm team in West Virginia, was accused and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in 1987 and spent over 25 years in prison, according to The Washington Post. Roland Martin sat down with Gardner for NewsOne Now, who recently had his case overturned as evidence proved he did not commit the crime.



The conviction was overturned after it was revealed the state’s expert lied on the witness stand but Martin explained that the former player still has legal hurdles to overcome. In an interview with Gardner and his attorney, A. Scott Bolden, Martin gained more information about the matter.

In the interview, Gardner explained that while playing for the Charleston Wheelers, assaults on White women in the area sparked a citywide manhunt for an African-American man of medium to light complexion. Gardner is of a darker hue. He went on to say that he and 150 other African-American men were rounded up and fingerprinted. Martin noted that the gathering of men sounded like a roundup, to which Gardner agreed.

Watch part one of the riveting discussion between Jimmie Gardner and NewsOne Now’s Roland Martin in the clip above.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount