To Be Equal …2017 State of Black America: Protect our progress

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Unprecedented. It’s a word that has been used to describe the 2016 presidential campaign and election season, not to mention the nascent Trump administration. With unfinished business in the areas of racial justice, race relations and economic inequality, many anticipate a fight to defend the progress that has been made, while also resisting retrenchment in these critical areas.…The 2017 National Urban League Equality Index provides a veritable “line in the sand” from which to measure where the country goes from here.”—Valerie Rawlston Wilson, Ph.D.,“Overview of 2017 National Urban League Equality Index,” May 2, 2017

As of this writing, for 102 days our nation has watched as the Trump administration has taken shape—and, for many of us, there is reason to worry.

Recovery from the Great Recession has been slow, but it has been real. While high school students of color and low-income students continue to trail their peers in high school completion, the national graduation rate continues to rise. Republicans are working hard to re-introduce a health care bill that will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but today, a record number of Americans have health insurance. Now all of that progress, and much more, is under threat.

This year’s State of Black America® is a call to action, a call to unceasing vigilance, and a call to protect our nation’s hard-fought-for progress. And as we do with every edition of the State of Black America®, we provide the numbers and the narrative to make our case.

