Surprise, Jeff Sessions Wants Tougher Prison Sentencing Guidelines

Making good on the Trump administration’s pledge to promote a Blue Lives Matter agenda, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday issued a new directive for federal prosecutors to “charge suspects with the most serious offense you can prove,” reports CNN.

Sessions outlined the order in a brief one-page memo (pdf), which represents a dramatic departure from Obama-era criminal justice reform measures. “The most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences,” Sessions states in the memo.

The announcement was criticized on Twitter by the Advancement Project, a nonprofit group that focuses on racial justice issues, which called it an attack on people of color.

This is a direct attack on people of color, particularly Black people. For Sessions, mass incarceration is a goal not a problem. — Advancement Project (@adv_project) May 12, 2017

Other Twitter users also slammed the directive, highlighting the nation’s racist history of using prisons to oppress Black and brown bodies.

Jeff Sessions is what contemporary racism looks like. He'll pat you on the back & call you buddy then put u in prison the rest of your life. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) May 12, 2017

Jeff Sessions is the most dangerous man in America. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 12, 2017

Other users noted that the directive could work in favor of federal investigators currently engaged in probing the Trump campaign’s alleged involvement in Russiagate.

Something remarkable 48 hours into this: How little attention is on Sessions. He recused from investigation, THEN HELPED FIRE ITS LEADER. 👀 — Mark Follman (@markfollman) May 12, 2017

