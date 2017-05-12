Sports
Steelers sign draft pick James Conner


The Associated Press
IN THE NFL—Former Panthers running back James Conner now has the chance to play in the NFL at Heinz Field for the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — James Conner is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Pitt running back who has overcome cancer signed a four-year deal with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh selected Conner in the third round of the draft last month.

Conner, who set Atlantic Coast Conference records for total touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (52), will wear No. 30 with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh also signed long snapper Colin Holba to a four-year deal. Holba served as the long snapper at Louisville in 2015 and 2016.

