The Courier’s May 16 Primary Election Endorsements—Candidates must improve conditions in Pittsburgh’s Black communities

The November Presidential Election has passed.

The First 100 Days for our President has passed.

We don’t know who you voted for, or even if you voted at all.

We don’t know if you’re an active participant in national politics, or if you could care less.

But when it comes to elections involving local issues, local politics, and local leaders, you have no choice but to care.

In Pittsburgh’s African American community, we now, more than ever, must care about our present, and our future. We must understand the issues, understand the candidates, and understand the road map we need to take to ensure progress occurs in our communities.

Let’s face it. We believe Blacks and the poor are being marginalized throughout the city of Pittsburgh. Developers are knocking down longstanding structures where Blacks lived that were affordable for them. The national news is picking up stories about how area school resource officers are handling our Black students. Blacks of affluent status say there’s nothing here for them in Pittsburgh, and are halfway out the door to another city. Out-of-school suspensions for Black students are at ridiculously high levels in Pittsburgh city schools.

