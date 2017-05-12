Lifestyles Report …Happy Mother’s Day (Debbie’s Column May 10)

This past April 7 marked two years without our mother. You always know that your parents are going to get older and one day they will no longer be around, but it is still difficult when they pass away.

From time to time people who have not seen me in a while will ask me how my mom is doing, and then I tell them that she passed away. I want to wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day and to the daughters, if you still have your mother and feel you don’t know your mother like you would like to know her, sit down and have a conversation with her before it is too late. Find out what her life was like as a little girl, where she met your dad and get her to write down some of those recipes that you like so much. I used to ask my mom about some of the things that she would cook and she never had a recipe. I would just have to stand in the kitchen and watch and try to figure it out. After it was all said and done, I became a very good cook, not because I watched long enough to figure out the contents of the recipe, but because I found books with the recipes of the things that I liked to eat. I would work on those recipes until it tasted the way that I wanted it to taste.

