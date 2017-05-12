Metro Beat…Couple jailed for luring Hispanic man to home for hate heist

RUSSELLTON, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they lured a Hispanic man from a bar to their home where he was beaten and robbed by suspected White supremacists who yelled slurs at him.

For now, West Deer Township police have charged only 32-year-old George Palmer and 31-year-old Hope Gorman with robbery, ethnic intimidation and other crimes. But police say they’re looking for at least three other men who in the attack early Wednesday, and federal authorities in Pittsburgh are reviewing the incident for possible hate crime charges.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for the couple, who remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Friday, each unable to post $250,000 bond.

The victim says he met the couple in nearby New Kensington and accepted their invitation to “party.”

Judge denies appeal for man convicted of killing police dog

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania court has denied an appeal from a man convicted of killing a police dog, dismissing his argument that a juror should have been removed for crying during the trial.

John Rush was convicted in 2014 of killing a Pittsburgh police dog named Rocco. One of the jurors started crying as the court listened to a police radio recording with Rocco barking the background. In a subsequent break at the trial, Rush’s attorney asked the judge to remove her, saying emotion might affect her ability to judge the case fairly. The judge refused. The Superior Court upheld that decision Thursday, saying Rush did not prove that the juror’s crying affected the impartiality of the panel.

