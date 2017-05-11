Was excessive force used by police in South Side arrest?

The violent arrest of a Black man on the South Side captured on a cell camera and posted online has led to multiple agency investigations.

The 10-second video was posted to Twitter just after 2 a.m. May 7, with the caption asking, “Hey…can somebody do something?” Damian Trott, who took the video, said he was just walking along when he saw two officers and a bouncer on top of a guy and started recording.

The recording shows 26-year-old Nathan Stanley III being kicked and kneed in the head by Pittsburgh police officer Raymond Toomey while already on the ground as Toomey and another officer try to handcuff him.

Both the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations and the Citizens Police Review Board are investigating the arrest. Mayor Bill Peduto noted that the video only shown the end of what happened.

“We are aware that a bystander captured a portion of the incident on video and that will be taken into account,” he said in a statement. “We also expect to review security footage from the site of the incident and surrounding establishments that might be available as well as any documentation and witness accounts of the incident.”

In his report, Toomey said he was called to the Flats bar on E. Carson Street on the South Side for a complaint about someone threatening the bouncer. He found Stanley, who appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Toomey asked what the problem was and according to the report, Stanley said:

