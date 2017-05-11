Dr. E. Faye Williams: Purged

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Being possessed by an abstract, non-linear psychological construct has always led me to search for the truth which may rest in both the sublime and the ridiculous. Experience has shown me that even in the most unlikely scenario, a kernel of truth or reality may exist or have room to grow.

Such is the case with the movie franchise, “The Purge,” and our contemporary society—it’s a case of ‘art mimicking life.’ The Purge movies reflect a social callousness that is eerily familiar to the current action by the US House of Representatives. In a 2016 Los Angeles Times review of “The Purge: Election Year,” writer Justin Chang gives the following description:

“The end is nigh in ‘The Purge: Election Year.’—that cruel annual rite that, for one night only, allows all Americans to vent their bloodlust in the name of continued national health and prosperity.”

Passage of Trumpcare establishes a healthcare agenda that stands in stark contradiction to the principles of Obamacare. Although the scope and details of Trumpcare remain obscure and the contradictions are too numerous to discuss in full in this short piece, the most controversial areas of comparison with Obamacare relate to pre-existing conditions, high-risk pools, tax credits, and older adults.

The most popular aspect of Obamacare is the provision guaranteeing coverage to persons with pre-existing conditions. Obamacare restricts insurers from refusing coverage and caps premiums for pre-existing conditions. Different rates for identical plans could only be established on the basis of age, tobacco use, geographic location and number of persons covered.

