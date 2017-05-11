Dr. Gloria Hill passes, and the Willie Stargell MVP Awards (Bill Neal’s Column May 10)

:10—Alright boys and girls, I’m back in the saddle. Let the games begin. In case you weren’tpaying attention, I was on the sidelines a few weeks giving you a few special reports. Remembering the Pittsburgh basketball legends and the amazing report for former Connie Hawkins League superstar Heath Bailey…so start the clock!

:09—I am deeply sorry to begin by bringing to many of you some extremely bad news. The Pittsburgh community, the educational community and the tennis community is mourning the loss of one of the area’s most beloved women, former Carnegie Mellon University professor Dr. Gloria Hill, who passed away this week from a sudden and unexpected circumstance. Rest in peace “Dr. Hill.” You are loved by many and will be deeply missed. Our love and condolences to your family.

:08—An amazing coincidence that has been with me for the greater part of my life, if not my entire life. My parents, Bill and Delores Neal, have been best friends with Ron and Lois Carter for over “50 years.” You kind of know the Carters. They are the parents of former L.A. Laker/Connie Hawkins and City League Hall of Famer Ron Carter. Well, Mrs. Carter’s mother, Annie, is Josh Gibson’s sister (now deceased of course). So, given all the buzz around the now playing Josh Gibson opera, we have been treated to some fantastic stories about her Uncle Josh…absolutely fascinating!!! (To catch up, go online to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article by Steve Mellon and be blown away! It’s titled, “Gibson’s Homecoming.”)

