Sports
Home > Sports

Obama’s Raven Haston wins 100 meters at Baldwin Invitational


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Raven Haston, right, of Pittsburgh Obama, edged out Style Henry of Villa Maria Academy to win the 100-meter dash at the Baldwin Invitational, May 5. Haston, one of the top sprinters in the state, will run at the City League Championships May 13 at 10 a.m. at Pittsburgh Oliver. (Photos by Will McBride)

 

Journey Brown, right, of Meadville, beat Isaac Elliott of Ambridge in a photo finish in the 100-meter dash at the Baldwin Invitational, May 5. Brown is a Penn State football recruit.

 

Jayla Ellis, right, of Oakland Catholic, won the 100 meter hurdles at the Baldwin Invitational, May 5. Ellis, a sophomore, won the WPIAL AAA 100 meter hurdles last year when she ran for Penn Hills. She will defend her WPIAL title at the WPIAL Championships at Baldwin on May 18.

 

Anthony Milliner of New Brighton High School won the Triple Jump with a leap of 49 feet at the Baldwin Invitational, May 5.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Obama’s Raven Haston wins 100 meters at Baldwin Invitational

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular