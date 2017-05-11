Awards Gala

MAY 12—Three Rivers Youth presents its Nellie Awards Gala and fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Twentieth Century Club, 4201 Bigelow Blvd. in Oakland. Join Three Rivers Youth for cocktails, dinner and a program honor families and those who support them. This year’s honorees include: Cecelia Trower Epperson and Family, Cindy and Murry Gerber Foundation, Ruth Richardson, and Gregory Spencer and Janet Spencer. For tickets and more information call 412-441-5020 ext. 219.

Photography Exhibit Opening Reception

MAY 13—Meet Hannah Price, artist, filmmaker and photographer, at the opening reception for her exhibit, 7 to 9 p.m. at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 South Highland Ave., Pittsburgh 15206. See her work documenting relationships, race politics, social perception and misperception through June 23, 2017. Admission is free to view the exhibit in the church.

Mother’s Day Cruises

MAY 14—Celebrate mom with a Mother’s Day brunch, lunch or dinner cruise on the Gateway Clipper Fleet. Call 412-355-7980 for reservations.

Scholarship Luncheon

MAY 20—The Harmony Club of Homestead will present its annual Lance-Weems Scholarship Luncheon 12 to 3 pm, at the Georgetown Centre, 526 Bruceton Road, Pleasant Hills, Pa. 15236. For more information call LaRue Grinage at 412-901-2499.

Residential Segregation Conference

JUNE 19 & 20—The University of Pittsburgh Center for Race and Social Problems will host National & Local Perspectives on Residential Segregation Issues, including Housing, Health, the Law, and Education at the Cathedral of Learning. The event will feature include academic and community experts who will discuss the impact of segregation in housing, health and education in general with the Pittsburgh metro area being used as a case example. Opportunities will be provided for dialogue and discussion, as well as networking. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Registration is required as seating is limited. For more information, contact Marita Johnson at 412-624-7382 or email at maj135@pitt.edu.

Poetry Event

JUNE 24—Common Conversation412 will host a spoken word event, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Noble Manor Lanes, 2440 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh 15205. The event is free and open to the public.

To list your event email to newsroom@newpittsburghcourier.com at least two weeks in advance.

