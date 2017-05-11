Just Sayin’ …Healthcare in America: Replace or repair? (Ulish Carter’s Column May 10)

Well, the Republicans behind President Trump did it.

Or did they?

The U.S. House passed the American Health Care Act by a 217-213 vote last week, thus bringing to reality a promise they made and Trump made during his campaign.

“What a great group of people!” President Trump exclaimed at the White House, arms raised to salute the dozens of lawmakers who hurried to join him in the Rose Garden immediately after the vote. And at the same time, the Republicans had begun to show that perhaps they can come together and govern the country now that they control Washington in full.

“Make no mistake, this is a repeal and a replace of Obamacare, make no mistake about it,” Trump declared. “Premiums will be coming down, deductibles will be coming down, but very importantly it’s a great plan.”

Democrats countered that the GOP bill would have the opposite effect from what Trump predicted, pointing to estimates it will kick millions off of their health insurance, while imperiling coverage for people with pre-existing conditions who had gained protections under President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Oh…did I forget to include the fact that now the bill goes to the Senate, which will take their time debating, which will lead to changes that will never get the 60 votes needed.

