Field Negro: Tuesday Afternoon Massacre.

“Life Comeys at you fast”.

OK, that was kind of corny, I saw it on twitter, and I thought I would share it nevertheless.

So Mr. Orange Hair fired James Comey, the man who Hillary Clinton believes cost her the election, and the one who is possibly holding some pretty explosive stuff on the White House.

Now let’s put this Archibald Cox moment into perspective: Donald trump just fired the man who is over the agency that is charged with investigating him and his Russian pals. You can’t make this stuff up, folks; it is happening in real time.

Now, to be clear, I am no fan of James Comey, but if trump believes for a moment that this firing —and the timing of it— does not stink to high heaven, he has another thing coming. Why wasn’t Comey fired after trump took office? Why wait until now? Trump himself said earlier that he had confidence in Comey. So what changed?

We all know where this is heading of course. Donald trump will now put his political appointees who owe him their jobs (Think Chris Christie or Rudy) to investigate him, and it will be a joke.

The question is now, of course, will republicans get on board and call for an independent investigation and a special counsel to look into this mess? Or will they circle the wagons and play politics to protect their guy like they have been doing for the past 100 days.

Still, I tried to warn you folks, this will not end well for Mr. Orange Hair and you trumpbots. And I believe that as the fire gets hotter, and as we get closer and closer to the truth; we will see more desperation from team trump.

“Dear Director Comey,

I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.

It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.

I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

Donald J. Trump”

Dear President trump:

I sincerely wish that you would fire yourself.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that it is long overdue.

