Trial For Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gets Underway

Betty Shelby could face from four years to life in prison if convicted of manslaughter.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The manslaughter trial for Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa began this week, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Shelby, 43, shot and killed Crutcher, 40, after approaching him on the street on Sept. 16 after his car broke down. Video shows him walking away from her with his hands on his head…

The prosecution’s first witness, Tulsa police officer Tyler Turnbough, described coming to the scene where Shelby was attempting to get Crutcher to comply with her commands.

If convicted, Shelby may face from four years to life behind bars, reports Reuters.

SOURCE: ABC NewsReuters

