Public Notices 5-10-17

ATTENTION:
If you worked at Pittsburgh Metals, Pittsburgh, PA, between 1961-1972, please contact Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236.
PUBLIC NOTICE
CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS
Effective Friday, May 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will close the following Project Based Voucher Program waiting lists:
– Skyline Terrace
– Dinwiddie Street Housing
– Doughboy Square Apartments
– Larimer-East Liberty Phase 1 accessible units (the list for standard units is currently closed)
No pre-applications will be accepted for these waiting lists after the closing date and time. Public Notice will be provided when the HACP determines to re-open specific waiting lists.
The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh
Occupancy Department
100 Ross Street – 4th Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219