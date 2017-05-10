Public Notices 5-10-17

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Pittsburgh Metals, Pittsburgh, PA, between 1961-1972, please contact Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236.



PUBLIC NOTICE

CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective Friday, May 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will close the following Project Based Voucher Program waiting lists:

– Skyline Terrace

– Dinwiddie Street Housing

– Doughboy Square Apartments

– Larimer-East Liberty Phase 1 accessible units (the list for standard units is currently closed)

No pre-applications will be accepted for these waiting lists after the closing date and time. Public Notice will be provided when the HACP determines to re-open specific waiting lists.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: