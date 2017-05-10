New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (May 10-May 17)

Financial Workshop

MAY 11—The African American Chamber of Commerce Business Institute will host a workshop with Maher Duessel President Betsy Krisher, CPA, on the practical use of financial statements for small businesses, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the ninth floor board room at the Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Avenue, Downtown. Topics include financial preparedness, recordkeeping and statements of cash flow. Cost is $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

SBA Workshop

MAY 17—The Pittsburgh office of the U.S. Small Business Administration welcomes to its May workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 411 Seventh Avenue, Downtown. Anyone interested in SBA’s 8(a), HUBZone &Women-Owned certification programs, is welcome to the free, hands-on workshop with a team of SBA specialists, who will review the requirements and application process in this monthly, face-to-face session.

