Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-10-17


Classified Department
Estate of ELIZABETH A FRANKE, deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-17-02159, Cynthia A. Womer, Executor, 226 Crestvue Drive, Bridgeville, PA  15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC,, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017
Estate of MS. MARY MILDRED CROSSEY, aka MILDRED CROSSEY, deceased of 6705 Grand Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15225.  Estate  No. 02-17-02427.  Ms. Linda Herbert, 6711 Grand Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15225, Executrix, c/o Max C. Fedman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA  15108.

 
Estate of Harry Richard Schneider, Deceased of South Fayette, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02317, Mark W. Schneider, Co-Executor, 4721 Fairway Court NE, Hickory, NC  28601 or to Paul R. Schneider, Co-Executor, 3386 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA  15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Attorney; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

