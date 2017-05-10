Legal Notices 5-10-17

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

NONPROFIT CORPORTION

Lawrence G. Paladin, Jr., Esq., Paladin Law Offices, 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh PA 15235. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorportion were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsyvania, on the 5th day of October, 2015, with respect to a nonprofit corporation, I Am Whole Incorporated, which has been incorporated under the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988.



Restatement of Trust

2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret J. Madden, Successor Trustee under 2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased 215 S. Chatsworth St., Apt. 5, St. Paul, MN 55105 or to: Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of SHIRLEY MELNICK, Court Term NO. 021701792, late of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Diisionof Allegheny County, notice is hereby give to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for setlement. Executor: Sonny R. Melnick, 164 Birchwood Way, Irwin, PA 15642



NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO Pa.R.C.P. No. 3129

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: GD-16-022102

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK), AS TRUSTEE FOR ACE SECURITIES HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-HE1 , Plaintiff,

vs.

Christine Hardy, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; William C. Faust, AKA William C. Faust, III, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Renee Siegfried, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Bonnie Faust, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust; Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators of the Estate of William C. Faust, Defendants

TO: Christine Hardy, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust

Renee Siegfried, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust

Bonnie Faust, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of William C. Faust

Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators of the Estate of William C. Faust

Take Notice that by virtue of the Writ of Execution issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and directed to the Sheriff of Allegheny County, there will be exposed to Public Sale at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 436 Grant Street, Room 111, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on July 3, 2017 at 9:00AM, prevailing local time, your real property described herein.

The Real Property To Be Sold is delineated in detail in a legal description consisting of a statement of the measured boundaries of the property, together with a brief mention of the buildings and any other major improvements erected on the land.

The Location of your property to be sold is: 930 Camp Street, McKeesport, PA 15132

The Judgment under or pursuant to which your property is being sold is docketed to: No. GD-16-022102

A complete copy of the Notice of Sheriff Sale will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Kimberly J. Hong, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, 614-220-5611.

This Paper Is A Notice of the Time and Place of the Sale of Your Property. It has been issued because there is a Judgment Against You. It May Cause Your Property to be Held, to be Sold Or Taken to Pay the Judgment. You may have legal rights to prevent your property from being taken away. A lawyer can advise you more specifically of those rights. If you wish to exercise your rights, You Must Act Promptly.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET FREE LEGAL ADVICE:

Allegheny County Bar Association

11th Floor Koppers Building

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

