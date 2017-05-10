GOP— A tiny, petty victory

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—After months of “repeal and replace” rhetoric, Congress has finally passed a pitiful little bill designed to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. To watch Republicans gather in the Rose Garden to “celebrate” the narrow passage of their paltry bill, you would have thought that 45 was about to sign ground-breaking legislation. Instead, changes to the Affordable Care Act must be ironed out between the House of Representatives and the Senate. It is unlikely that the Senate will be as quick to succumb to 45’s pressure in the same way that the House did.

Only 20 Republicans had the decency to oppose the flawed legislation. Meanwhile, groups like the American Medical Association and the AARP have said the legislation is unacceptable. It illustrates the odious nature of the 45 Presidency, which is a triumph of predatory capitalism and exploitation. Poor people lose with this legislation, and so do people with pre-existing medical conditions. Older people, too, will lose, but people who earn more than $200,000 a year (or couples who earn more than $250,000) see their taxes go down by about 3.8 percent. The 45th President says this plan will lower premiums and deductibles, and that those who have pre-existing conditions will not be hurt. The legislation says otherwise.

Democrats were silly, but not wrong, to serenade Republicans with “hey, hey, hey goodbye.” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was colorful, but not incorrect, in telling the Republicans who voted for the legislation will “glow in the dark”. As New York Democrat Louise Slaughter said, some committed “political suicide” by voting for the rancid bill.

