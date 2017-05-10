Employment Opportunities 5-10-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



WPXI-TV FULL TIME

REPORTER

This person will produce reports and go live for newscasts. Social Media experience is required. A degree in journalism or related field is required. Weekend work or overnight shifts may be involved. EOE. Contact:

https://jobs.coxmediagroup.com



WATER RESOURCE PLANNER

Participate in the development, implementation and administration of water resource planning and stormwater management programs. Communication, organizational, analytical and database/computer skills. Bachelor’s degree in Planning, Public Administration, Environmental Biology, Environmental Education. Details @ http://www.spcregion.org. Letter of interest, resume and salary history to hr@spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/

Disability Employer



BALANCE SHEET EXPERT

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Balance Sheet Expert in Pittsburgh, PA responsible for: (i) informing investment decisions by working directly with modeling team to analyze financial information and ensure statistically sound and strategically effective modeling solution to balance sheet or income statement line item projection challenge; working directly with model risk management group to ensure satisfactory model validation; (ii) coordinating across line of business with senior managers to prepare plans for action for investments and monitor and enhance a well-executed PPNR process; (iii) creating analytical tools and building analytical framework to evaluate, compare and periodically monitor the performance of statistical models used in capital planning and stress testing process within the Bank following OCC 2011-12 guidance and other related regulations to support robust model governance framework; (iv) documenting and presenting model methodologies to senior management, model risk management, business partners, and regulators; (v) acting as subject-matter expert on assigned projects; (vi) assisting Information Technology and other parties to ensure the smooth model implementation, and (vii) providing analytical support in forecasting various balance sheet and income statement components using Asset Liability Management (ALM) software, implement PPNR balance sheet projection models in ALM software, conduct sensitivity testing, scenario testing, backtesting and benchmarking as a part of the ongoing model monitoring process.

Master’s degree in Finance, Financial Engineering, Applied Mathematics or Economics plus 3 years of experience in a finance or corporate treasury position in the banking industry is required. Experience must include: (i) financial modeling in forecasting balance sheet and income statement line items, and working experience of banking line of business, including products and activities; (ii) advanced financial and quantitative modeling skills, including use of SAS, SQL, R, MS Access, as well as MS Excel with VBA to develop balance sheet analytics and management reporting; (iii) working with ALM model(s), including balance/interest income projection methodology and ad hoc analysis; (iv) instrument level data and modeling analytics, including financial time series data cleanup, advanced time series regression analysis, model backtesting, model sensitivity analysis and scenario testing; (v) working on macroeconomic time series modeling; (vi) technical documentation writing skills in accordance with OCC 2011-12; and (vii) streamlining and enhancing process control and efficiency improvements, including model governance and model execution process.

Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 266322BR. PNC provides equal opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.



ANALYST IT

Bayer U.S. LLC’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks an Analyst IT to work w/customers to resolve server issues as well as install & support Windows operating systems on Bayer’s servers in North & South America & assist in the provision of file management & print services. Will also support the environment, complete project work to make improvements, or add acquired businesses, as required. Apply at https://career.bayer.us, #5371.



Program Manager, Helping Families Thrive and United for Women

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way of SW Pennsylvania is seeking a Program Manager-Helping Families Thrive and United for Women to work in collaboration with other United Way staff, public and private funders, service providers, and policy makers. Includes providing overall management for United Way funded programs for individuals and families facing financial hardship.The Program Manager is responsible for monitoring program outcomes, building strong community partnerships, and supporting United Way’s efforts to produce measurable community outcomes.

Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) in public administration, social work or the equivalent. Two years of related work experience, including supervisory experience with staff and/or volunteers; strong analytical skills, thorough knowledge of issues related to meeting basic needs including food and shelter, employment, and emergency/disaster services.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.



QUANTITATIVE ANALYTICS AND MODEL DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Consultant in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in all aspects of model validation activities. Specific duties include: (i) work with Model Owners and Specialists and independently perform validations of high impact models in compliance with OCC 2011-12 and PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (ii) as member of the Model Risk Management Group, provide oversight and execution to the model validation activities; (iii) receive and review data and assumptions used in models, including model output, in preparation for model validation; (iv) conduct robust and comprehensive model validation testing and analysis in accordance with PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (v) document and present model validation results to the head of the Model Risk Management Group; and (vi) provide support/analysis on key models assigned, such as mortgage servicing models, QRM, or other complex models.

Master’s degree in Quantitative Finance, Financial Markets, Financial Engineering, Statistics, Economics, Business or Mathematics plus 3 years of experience in position(s) requiring quantitative financial modeling or validation is required. Experience must include: (i) asset valuation, loss forecasting, capital calculation and/or risk analysis; (ii) work with a financial services firm/organization focusing on analytic applications in a modeling, model risk, or other quantitative capacity; (iii) SAS, R, VBA or Matlab for statistical/stochastic modeling, simulation work and large data set data sets involving large numbers of records (>10K) or variables (>100) or source systems; (iv) development of testing methodologies including various statistical tests and stress tests and the creation of working papers. Must have knowledge of modeling methodologies and designs and the impact of models on business decision-making.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 266475BR. PNC provides equal opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: