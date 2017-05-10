Cops: Woman who had ‘prophecy from God’ threw bricks at car

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Police in Pittsburgh say a homeless woman attacked a man’s car because she received a “prophecy from God” urging her to “throw bricks at White men.”

Police say a motorist caught 31-year-old Jasmine Fox throwing bricks at his car on Monday morning and chased her into an abandoned Roman Catholic school in the city’s Carrick neighborhood. Police arrived and found her hiding in the school’s locker room.

Fox, who is White, was charged with propulsion of missiles, criminal mischief and defiant trespass.

Police say she told them she received the prophecy telling her to attack White men with bricks.

She faces a preliminary hearing May 17.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for her.

