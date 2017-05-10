Bids and Proposals 5-10-17



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on May 16, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Science Labs & ADA Restroom Renovations

Plumbing Construction Prime Contract – REBID

Pittsburgh Liberty K-5

ADA Stage Lift

General Construction Prime Contract – REBID

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on May 1, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS AT

BEDFORD DWELLINGS, COMMUNITY PA-1-02

IFB #600-01-17 G Rebid

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements at Bedford Dwellings Family Community (PA-1-02). The estimate of construction cost range is listed below:

General Construction – $296,000.00 – $434,000.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August, 2017.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Tuesday, May 2, 2017 for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 in the form of a CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



Washington County Housing Authority

Request for Bid

Workers Compensation Insurance

Due: July 11, 2017

Sealed bids will be received at the Central Office of the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 S. Franklin St., Crumrine Tower, Washington, PA 15301, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at which time bids will be opened. For specifications and bid information, contact Christy Kemp, (724) 228-6060 Ext. 128 or christyk@wchapa.org The Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.

Stephen K. Hall

Executive Director



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on May 22, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B1070320 Support Vehicles-Trucks

B170321A Oil Fuel & Anti-Freeze Analysis Services

B170323 Substation Equipment

B170324A EGR Coolers-Cummins Engines

B170325A EGR Coolers-Detroit Deisel Engines

B170326A Upholster Fabric No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on May 9, 2017 in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room (345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-10

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the Procurement/Replacement of the Automatic Trip Stop (ATS) System for the Light Rail Vehicles, including project management/ administration, testing, spare parts, options, and the delivery of software, data, manuals and drawings. The work under the proposed Agreement consists of replacing the existing carborne and wayside inductive loop based ATS equipment with a new and modern radio frequency identification (RFID) tag based ATS. This will require modifications to the light rail vehicle fleet as well as all associated wayside signal locations for the ATS. All light rail vehicles and wayside signal locations will require modification or replacement. All modifications are required to take place while Port Authority continues to provide Revenue Service. The replacement of the ATS shall accommodate maintaining the existing ATS system for Revenue Service while the new ATS is being installed, and for dual mode operation where both systems are in service for a period of time while the new ATS is being placed into service.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after May 3, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of ENGSC–Engineering – Systems/Communications for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Robert Sechler at (412) 566-5148.

A Pre-Proposal Conference and Site Visit for interested parties will be held at 9:30 AM prevailing time, May 16, 2017 in the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s South Hills Village Rail Center Conference Room, 1000 Village Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time June 21, 2017 at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Project may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, disability, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.



Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement 2017

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is requesting proposals from qualified professional firms to provide On-Site Security Guard Services at all Parking Authority owned Garage Facilities and as more fully described in the RFP document.

RFP Packets will be available Friday May 5, 2017 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com and at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held at the Authority’s main office on Thursday May 25, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Prospective proposers are required to submit five (5) hard copies of the proposal and one (1) electronic copy of the proposal, in a clearly marked and sealed envelope by 3:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday June 20, 2017.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PRINTING AND MAILING OF HCV VPAC NEWSLETTER FOR 2017, 2018 & 2019

IFB# 400-22-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PRINTING AND MAILING OF HCV VPAC NEWSLETTER FOR 2017, 2018 & 2019

IFB# 400-22-17

The documents will be available no later than May 1, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on May 19, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 11, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT 1634, Squaw Run Force Main Replacement shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, unti110:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, Thursday, June 8, 2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the Operations and Maintenance Building Conference Room 106, on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non? refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing or by fax to Mr. Milton Lenhart, ALCOSAN at (412) 734-6259.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

JAN M. OLIVER

Director, Regional Conveyance



INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitations, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 1, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Catch Basin and Inlet

Replacement Contract

PWSA PROJECT NO.

2017-424-102-0

The scope of work for the 2017 Catch Basin and Inlet Replacement Contract includes the replacement and rehabilitation of the PWSA’s catch basins and inlets and/or storm and combination facilities within the public sewer system.

AND

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Valve Replacement Contract

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-325-104-0

The scope of work for the 2017 Valve Replacement Contract includes the replacement of the PWSA’s water valves within the public water system.

AND

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Hydrant Replacement Contract

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-325-102-0

The scope of work for the 2017 Hydrant Replacement Contract includes the replacement of the PWSA’s fire hydrants and hydrant valves within the public water system.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitations that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for theses solicitations, as they will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitations themselves shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than May 24, 2017.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT WEIMAR,

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on May 16, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Phillips K-5

Restroom, Lobby & Safety Renovations

Asbestos Abatement Prime Contract – REBID

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on May 4, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

