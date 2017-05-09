Metro
Woodland Hills School District considers body cameras for officers


The Associated Press
Woodland Hills school board meeting, April 19. (Photo by J.L. Martello/File)

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) _ A suburban Pittsburgh school district is considering requiring school resource officers and security guards to wear body cameras while inside schools.

Officials at the Woodland Hills School District sad it still needs to secure funding and get input from the municipal police departments that contract officers to work in the schools.

Superintendent Alan Johnson said Friday the body cameras “would provide for greater accountability for everyone involved” including officers, staff and students. He said he doesn’t believe any other Pennsylvania schools use such cameras with police officers.

County prosecutors have been investigating allegations that a police officer assigned to a district school knocked out the tooth of a 14-year-old student during an arrest. An attorney representing the student has alleged other altercations involving officials at the school.

 

