Tweeted video of arrest leads to internal investigation

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh police are promising an internal investigation after a man tweeted video of an officer kneeing and kicking a man in the head during an arrest.

Witness Damian Trott tweeted the 10-second video after the arrest of 26-year-old Nathan Stanley III.

Police say Stanley threatened to shoot up a South Side bar, then tried to choke an officer who responded about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police acknowledge hitting Stanley before taking him down and the officer allegedly choked, Raymond Toomey, acknowledges in court records that he kneed and kicked Stanley in the head. Police say that was done because Stanley’s hands were beneath him and police feared he was reaching for a weapon as they tried to handcuff him. Police didn’t find a weapon.

Stanley doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records showing him facing aggravated assault and other crimes.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: