Sports
Home > Sports

Steelers sign 5th round pick Brian Allen


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Utah defensive back Brian Allen, right, almost intercepts a pass in the end zone that was intended for UCLA wide receiver Darren Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fifth-round draft pick Brian Allen to a four-year contract.

Allen, a cornerback, is the first of Pittsburgh’s eight draft choices to come to terms.

Allen began his college career at Utah as a wide receiver before being converted to defensive back. He appeared in 42 games for the Utes, making 12 starts. He finished his career with 62 tackles, 14 passes defensed and five interceptions.

The Steelers will host their rookies and other first-year players in a minicamp this weekend. Pittsburgh’s organized team activities begin later this month.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Steelers sign 5th round pick Brian Allen

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular