Simone Biles on ‘Dancing’: Smiling doesn’t win gold medals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simone Biles finds smiling overrated.

The Olympic champion gymnast stood tight-lipped while receiving feedback from judge Carrie Ann Inaba following her performance on Monday night’s edition of “Dancing with the Stars.” Inaba mentioned that Biles did a better job showing emotion and said she “danced like a metronome” because her movements were “on the beat.”

When host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she didn’t smile while hearing some of the praise from Inaba, Biles grinned and said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Biles’ response drew a surprised reaction from the audience.

Biles is one of four contestants who remain in the competition.

She’s looking to win a second straight Mirrorball Trophy for a Team USA gymnast. Biles’ teammate Laurie Hernandez won it last season.