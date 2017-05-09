REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

Photo by

News
Home > News

REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

Bostick was fatally attacked and found with severe head trauma in New York City on April 25.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

The New York Police Department is investigating the recent death of a transgender woman who was attacked and found unresponsive on a street, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Brenda Bostick, 59, was discovered with severe head trauma on Seventh Ave. near 29th St. around 10:30 p.m. on April 25.

…Witnesses who called 911 told cops that a man approached Bostick as she was walking uptown on Seventh Ave., and hit her in the head with a blunt silver object, police sources said. The suspect walked away but turned back a second later and shouted “someone stole my bag.”

Bostick is the 10th transgender woman who was murdered this year — amid increasing calls to address the brutal violence carried out against transgender women of color, reports GLAAD.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, GLAAD

SEE ALSO:

Lawyer Says Woman Charged With Stabbing Black Transgender Man Acted In ‘Self-Defense’

Supreme Court To Rule On Transgender Rights

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Continue reading Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

<p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a8275568/2016-deadliest-year-trans-people-murder-rate/">deadliest year</a> on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been <a href="https://thinkprogress.org/six-transgender-women-killed-2017-1d3a2ccd988b#.5orytssq2">seven murders</a> and we’re only in the third month.</p> <p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Considering trans women’s <a href="http://www.avp.org/storage/documents/ncavp_transhvfactsheet.pdf">risk of sexual violence</a>, trans people’s <a href="http://www.lgbtmap.org/unfair-price-transgender">economic vulnerability</a>, and trans women’s often hostile <a href="http://thecrimereport.org/2014/05/12/2014-05-can-cops-learn-how-to-protect-trans-women/">interactions with police</a>, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.</p>

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular