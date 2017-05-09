Business
Pennsylvania nixing conviction box on state job applications


BILL SIGNING—Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe speaks at a ceremony where he signed the medical marijuana bill known as Senate Bill 3 into law on Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Harrisburg, Pa. as State Rep. Ed Gainey (rear left) looks on. (Daniel Zampogna/PennLive.com via A/fILEP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is moving to get rid of a requirement that applicants for all state agency jobs fill out a question about whether they have a criminal conviction.

Wolf said Friday that too often “one small checkmark” can prevent people with criminal records from getting a job and moving on.

Starting July 1, applicants for non-civil service positions with the state will not have to fill out a criminal conviction box on job applications.

Pennsylvania joins about 20 others states in the “ban the box” movement.

Wolf says the change will allow job-seekers to be judged on their skills, not just their criminal history.

The new policy has a number of exceptions, including for law enforcement positions.



Wolf expects the policy to be extended to civil service jobs by December.


 



						

						
