Field Negro: Donald, we have a lot to lose

Remember when all those Black college presidents played themselves by joining trump in the White House? I thought that they were being played then, and now I know for a fact that they were.
Just look at what president trump is doing to Black colleges now.
“President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he may not implement a 25-year-old federal program that helps historically Black colleges finance construction projects on their campuses, suggesting that it may run afoul of the Constitution.
In a signing statement on the $1.1 trillion omnibus government spending bill, Trump singled out the Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program as an example of provisions in the funding bill “that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender.’
Trump said his administration would treat those programs “in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the law under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment.”’
Previous presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, often issued such statements when they signed legislation to signal they may ignore or disregard parts of laws passed by Congress.” [Source]
Remember when trump asked you Negroes what you have to lose by voting for him? Well you are starting to find out. I knew he wouldn’t disappoint. .
Speaking of trump and Negroes…..
“The Trump administration has fired the White House chief usher — the first woman and second African-American to hold the nonpartisan position, according to a report.
The White House residence staff was told Friday morning that Angella Reid, appointed in 2011 by President Obama, had been canned, without offering an explanation, the Washington Post reported, citing a source.
“We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best,” a White House official confirmed, declining to provide details.
Reid was only the third usher to be booted in more than a century — and the first since then-first lady Hillary Clinton canned an usher in 1994 for supposed disloyalty.
White House ushers are on duty 24/7, taking care of the first family’s needs and overseeing the staff, including chefs, florists, maids, butlers, chefs, carpenters and other workers who take care of the presidential residence.
The chief usher in particular works closely with the president and his family.” [Source]
Wait, did the article say that the usher “works closely with the president and his family”?
Well that explains why she was fired. The only Negroes trump likes close to him are Omarosa and Ben Carson.
“What do you have to lose?”
In the case of Angella Reid it was her job.