Field Negro: Donald, we have a lot to lose

Remember when all those Black college presidents played themselves by joining trump in the White House? I thought that they were being played then, and now I know for a fact that they were.

Just look at what president trump is doing to Black colleges now.

“President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he may not implement a 25-year-old federal program that helps historically Black colleges finance construction projects on their campuses, suggesting that it may run afoul of the Constitution.

In a signing statement on the $1.1 trillion omnibus government spending bill, Trump singled out the Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program as an example of provisions in the funding bill “that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender.’

Trump said his administration would treat those programs “in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the law under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment.”’

Previous presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, often issued such statements when they signed legislation to signal they may ignore or disregard parts of laws passed by Congress.” [Source]

Remember when trump asked you Negroes what you have to lose by voting for him? Well you are starting to find out. I knew he wouldn’t disappoint. .