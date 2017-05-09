Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Black Cable & TV Ratings,,,NBA Playoffs keep TNT No.1 among cable’s Top 25; ABC most-watched network


Target Market News
Leave a comment
 
Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 24-30

(May 4, 2017) As the first round ends in the NBA’s Playoffs, TNT benefited from the games’ growing popularity. The sportscasts drew 11.9 million Black viewers during the final week of April. VH1 with 7.9 million was the second most popular, followed by the OWN network’s 4.3 million.

The weekly race was tighter among broadcast networks. ABC attracted seven million Black viewers for its top shows, While NBC grabbed 6.3 million and CBS took 6.2 million.

Cable’s top 25 in Black homes had a total of 32.1 million viewers, and broadcast nets’ most popular pulled 26.8 million, according to Nielsen data.

Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households
Rank
Program
Network
% AA
Homes
% AAs
P2+
AA
Viewers
(000)
1
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
VH1
12.0
18.9
2,450
2
BASKETBALL WIVES 6
VH1
9.0
13.7
1,798
3
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
BRAVO
8.9
14.4
1,727
4
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
8.9
15.6
1,908
5
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG
OWN
8.8
13.6
1,722
6
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
8.7
13.5
1,787
7
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
8.6
13.6
1,783
8
T.I. AND TINY 6
VH1
7.7
11.8
1,490
9
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
7.3
13.3
1,471
10
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
6.7
10.4
1,359
11
GREENLEAF
OWN
6.5
10.1
1,268
12
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
6.4
10.5
1,286
13
REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC
BRAVO
6.2
9.5
1,215
14
NFL DRAFT              
ESPN
5.9
9.6
1,296
15
NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD    
ESPN
5.8
10.4
1,235
16
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
VH1
5.5
8.7
1,073
17
BLACK INK CREW 5
VH1
5.1
8.4
1,113
18
NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD    
ESPN
4.6
8.0
951
19
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
4.3
7.4
862
20
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
TNT
4.3
7.9
831
21
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
BRAVO
3.9
6.2
764
22
BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
WETV
3.9
6.0
717
23
NBA PLAYOFFS PRE-GAME
TNT
3.6
6.2
685
24
GREENLEAF
OWN
3.6
5.5
712
25
IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE
OWN
3.5
6.2
656

Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households
Rank
Program
Network
% AA
Homes
% AAs
P2+
AA
Viewers
(000)
1
EMPIRE
FOX
21.4
10.9
4,376
2
SCANDAL
ABC
8.9
4.0
1,606
3
SHOTS FIRED
FOX
8.9
4.2
1,705
4
LITTLE BIG SHOTS
NBC
6.5
3.2
1,291
5
GREY’S ANATOMY
ABC
6.0
2.7
1,101
6
DANCING WITH THE STARS
ABC
5.9
2.9
1,161
7
ROSEWOOD
FOX
5.2
2.4
986
8
CHICAGO JUSTICE
NBC

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Black Cable & TV Ratings,,,NBA Playoffs keep TNT No.1 among cable’s Top 25; ABC most-watched network

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular