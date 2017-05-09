Black Cable & TV Ratings,,,NBA Playoffs keep TNT No.1 among cable’s Top 25; ABC most-watched network

Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 24-30
(May 4, 2017) As the first round ends in the NBA’s Playoffs, TNT benefited from the games’ growing popularity. The sportscasts drew 11.9 million Black viewers during the final week of April. VH1 with 7.9 million was the second most popular, followed by the OWN network’s 4.3 million.
The weekly race was tighter among broadcast networks. ABC attracted seven million Black viewers for its top shows, While NBC grabbed 6.3 million and CBS took 6.2 million.
Cable’s top 25 in Black homes had a total of 32.1 million viewers, and broadcast nets’ most popular pulled 26.8 million, according to Nielsen data.
Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households
|
Rank
|
Program
|
Network
|
% AA
Homes
|
% AAs
P2+
|
AA
Viewers
(000)
|
1
|
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
|
VH1
|
12.0
|
18.9
|
2,450
|
2
|
BASKETBALL WIVES 6
|
VH1
|
9.0
|
13.7
|
1,798
|
3
|
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
|
BRAVO
|
8.9
|
14.4
|
1,727
|
4
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
8.9
|
15.6
|
1,908
|
5
|
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG
|
OWN
|
8.8
|
13.6
|
1,722
|
6
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
8.7
|
13.5
|
1,787
|
7
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
8.6
|
13.6
|
1,783
|
8
|
T.I. AND TINY 6
|
VH1
|
7.7
|
11.8
|
1,490
|
9
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
7.3
|
13.3
|
1,471
|
10
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
6.7
|
10.4
|
1,359
|
11
|
GREENLEAF
|
OWN
|
6.5
|
10.1
|
1,268
|
12
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
6.4
|
10.5
|
1,286
|
13
|
REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC
|
BRAVO
|
6.2
|
9.5
|
1,215
|
14
|
NFL DRAFT
|
ESPN
|
5.9
|
9.6
|
1,296
|
15
|
NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD
|
ESPN
|
5.8
|
10.4
|
1,235
|
16
|
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
|
VH1
|
5.5
|
8.7
|
1,073
|
17
|
BLACK INK CREW 5
|
VH1
|
5.1
|
8.4
|
1,113
|
18
|
NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD
|
ESPN
|
4.6
|
8.0
|
951
|
19
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
4.3
|
7.4
|
862
|
20
|
NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND
|
TNT
|
4.3
|
7.9
|
831
|
21
|
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
|
BRAVO
|
3.9
|
6.2
|
764
|
22
|
BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
|
WETV
|
3.9
|
6.0
|
717
|
23
|
NBA PLAYOFFS PRE-GAME
|
TNT
|
3.6
|
6.2
|
685
|
24
|
GREENLEAF
|
OWN
|
3.6
|
5.5
|
712
|
25
|
IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE
|
OWN
|
3.5
|
6.2
|
656
Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households
|
Rank
|
Program
|
Network
|
% AA
Homes
|
% AAs
P2+
|
AA
Viewers
(000)
|
1
|
EMPIRE
|
FOX
|
21.4
|
10.9
|
4,376
|
2
|
SCANDAL
|
ABC
|
8.9
|
4.0
|
1,606
|
3
|
SHOTS FIRED
|
FOX
|
8.9
|
4.2
|
1,705
|
4
|
LITTLE BIG SHOTS
|
NBC
|
6.5
|
3.2
|
1,291
|
5
|
GREY’S ANATOMY
|
ABC
|
6.0
|
2.7
|
1,101
|
6
|
DANCING WITH THE STARS
|
ABC
|
5.9
|
2.9
|
1,161
|
7
|
ROSEWOOD
|
FOX
|
5.2
|
2.4
|
986
|
8
|
CHICAGO JUSTICE
|
NBC
