Black Cable & TV Ratings,,,NBA Playoffs keep TNT No.1 among cable’s Top 25; ABC most-watched network

Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 24-30



(May 4, 2017) As the first round ends in the NBA’s Playoffs, TNT benefited from the games’ growing popularity. The sportscasts drew 11.9 million Black viewers during the final week of April. VH1 with 7.9 million was the second most popular, followed by the OWN network’s 4.3 million .



The weekly race was tighter among broadcast networks. ABC attracted seven million Black viewers for its top shows, While NBC grabbed 6.3 million and CBS took 6.2 million.



Cable’s top 25 in Black homes had a total of 32.1 million viewers, and broadcast nets’ most popular pulled 26.8 million, according to Nielsen data.



Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % AA

Homes % AAs

P2+ AA

Viewers

(000) 1 LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6 VH1 12.0 18.9 2,450 2 BASKETBALL WIVES 6 VH1 9.0 13.7 1,798 3 REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA BRAVO 8.9 14.4 1,727 4 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 8.9 15.6 1,908 5 IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG OWN 8.8 13.6 1,722 6 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 8.7 13.5 1,787 7 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 8.6 13.6 1,783 8 T.I. AND TINY 6 VH1 7.7 11.8 1,490 9 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 7.3 13.3 1,471 10 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 6.7 10.4 1,359 11 GREENLEAF OWN 6.5 10.1 1,268 12 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 6.4 10.5 1,286 13 REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC BRAVO 6.2 9.5 1,215 14 NFL DRAFT ESPN 5.9 9.6 1,296 15 NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD ESPN 5.8 10.4 1,235 16 LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6 VH1 5.5 8.7 1,073 17 BLACK INK CREW 5 VH1 5.1 8.4 1,113 18 NBA PLAYOFFS-1ST RD ESPN 4.6 8.0 951 19 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 4.3 7.4 862 20 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND TNT 4.3 7.9 831 21 REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA BRAVO 3.9 6.2 764 22 BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES WETV 3.9 6.0 717 23 NBA PLAYOFFS PRE-GAME TNT 3.6 6.2 685 24 GREENLEAF OWN 3.6 5.5 712 25 IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE OWN 3.5 6.2 656



Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % AA

Homes % AAs

P2+ AA

Viewers

(000) 1 EMPIRE FOX 21.4 10.9 4,376 2 SCANDAL ABC 8.9 4.0 1,606 3 SHOTS FIRED FOX 8.9 4.2 1,705 4 LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 6.5 3.2 1,291 5 GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 6.0 2.7 1,101 6 DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 5.9 2.9 1,161 7 ROSEWOOD FOX 5.2 2.4 986 8 CHICAGO JUSTICE NBC

