Probe of South Side arrest vowed after video posted online

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor and police are promising an investigation after a 10-second video posted online showed an officer kneeing and kicking a man in the head during an arrest.

Police said 26-year-old Nathan Stanley III threatened to shoot up a South Side bar, then tried to choke an officer who responded about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police acknowledge hitting Stanley before taking him down and the officer allegedly choked, Raymond Toomey, acknowledges in court records that he kneed and kicked Stanley in the head. Police say that was done because Stanley’s hands were beneath him and police feared he was reaching for a weapon as they tried to handcuff him. Police didn’t find a weapon.

Stanley faces aggravated assault and other charges; court records don’t list an attorney.