Metro
Home > Metro

Probe of South Side arrest vowed after video posted online


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor and police are promising an investigation after a 10-second video posted online showed an officer kneeing and kicking a man in the head during an arrest.

Nathan Stanley III

Police said 26-year-old Nathan Stanley III threatened to shoot up a South Side bar, then tried to choke an officer who responded about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Image from video of Nathan Stanley’s arrest

Police acknowledge hitting Stanley before taking him down and the officer allegedly choked, Raymond Toomey, acknowledges in court records that he kneed and kicked Stanley in the head. Police say that was done because Stanley’s hands were beneath him and police feared he was reaching for a weapon as they tried to handcuff him. Police didn’t find a weapon.

Stanley faces aggravated assault and other charges; court records don’t list an attorney.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Probe of South Side arrest vowed after video posted online

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular