Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Musician Nicki Minaj is seen in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans’ school costs — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote , “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular