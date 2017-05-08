Comerica Park pub denies green card as acceptable ID

DETROIT (AP) _ A University of Michigan graduate said she was denied service by a Comerica Park waitress and ballpark bar manager who refused to recognize her U.S. government-issued green card as proof of age.

Palesa Matinde, 25, said she was attending a Tigers game with her husband last week when they tried to order drinks, the Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2qAezj9 ) reported. Matinde, who is from Zimbabwe, said her federal permanent resident ID and her foreign photo ID were rejected before security escorted the couple from a pub in the park.

“This is xenophobia and discrimination,” Matinde said.

A spokeswoman for Delaware North, the park’s concessions contractor, said the company limits the acceptable forms of government ID to ensure compliance with regulations on alcohol service.

“We chose select identification that we believed would cover the largest number of guests,” spokeswoman Victoria Hong said. “We take the responsibility of serving alcohol to our adult fans very seriously and encourage our workers to err on the side of caution and decline service unless they recognize the form of identification.”

Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said authorities allow any form of government-issued identification, including green cards, for liquor purchases.

Matinde said she declined compensation from park officials and is considering legal action.