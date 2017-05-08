Sports
Chemtai, Hailemaryam win Pittsburgh marathon


The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Jacob Chemtai of Kenya and A.D. Hailemaryam were the men’s and women’s winners of Sunday’s annual Pittsburgh marathon.

Chemtai pulled ahead of fellow Kenyan Betram Keter just before the 23-mile mark and finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds. Keter finished second with a time of 2:16:33.

Hailemaryam finished the course with a final time of 2:36:19.

 

