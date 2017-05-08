ACLU Lawsuit Says Cops Are Guilty Of Racially Profiling Black Residents In Mississippi County

A new lawsuit filed Monday said that Black residents in one majority-White Mississippi county are illegally targeted by police officers during traffic stops and searches, reports CBS News.

38% of Madison County's population is Black. 73% of Sheriff's Dept arrests were of Black people. Racial profiling is wrong. So we're suing. pic.twitter.com/kg9Yp1Hvwt — ACLU of Mississippi (@ACLU_MS) May 8, 2017

From CBS News:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi on Monday sued the sheriff’s department in the Jackson suburb of Madison County. The suit seeks a court order against policies it says create unequal treatment of black and white people. It also seeks a civilian board to review complaints against the department.

Ten black residents — men and women ages 27 to 62 — are plaintiffs in the case. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they were illegally searched, detained, or arrested by county sheriff’s officials while commuting to work, driving in their neighborhoods, or spending time at home.

Plaintiffs are seeking a judgment declaring that the officers’ policies are unconstitutional as well as compensatory and punitive damages, reports The Huffington Post.

