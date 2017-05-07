Trump Implies Financing For HBCUs Is Unconstitutional

President Donald Trump signed a $1.1 trillion spending bill on Friday which was accompanied by a signing statement where he implied that federal financing for historically Black colleges and universities was unconstitutional, reports Politico.
From Politico:
In a signing statement on the $1.1 trillion omnibus government spending bill, Trump singled out the Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program as an example of provisions in the funding bill “that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender.”
Trump said his administration would treat those programs “in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the law under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment.”’
According to the outlet the financing program, which was established in 1992, gives federally-supported loans to HBCUs in efforts to finance on-campus construction projects.
