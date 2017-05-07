Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

Scores of people gathered at the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Texas on Saturday to pay their final respects to Jordan Edwards—a 15-year-old Black student-athlete who was fatally shot by a White police officer on April 29, reports the Dallas News.
From the Dallas News:
About 800 people packed the church Saturday for a moving, spiritual celebration of a 15-year-old recalled as an ardent athlete and committed student, “with a humble and loving spirit.”
The 2 1/2-hour, open-casket service was punctuated by rousing interludes from a swaying gospel choir that prompted clapping and raised hands among the rows packed with bow-tied children, teens in football jerseys and women in Sunday hats.
According to the outlet, amongst those who were in attendance for Edwards’ funeral included Mesquite High Principal Kevin Samples and other educators from his school, Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Marshall, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.
SOURCE: Dallas News
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 38
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 38
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 38
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 38
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 38
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 38
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 38
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 38
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 38
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 38
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 38
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 38
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 38
25. Ronald "RJ" Williams, 23
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 38
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 38
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
32. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
33. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
34. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
35. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. Joshua Beal, 25
37 of 38
38. Kajuan Raye, 19
38 of 38