Connie Hawkins league vet scores big in Dubai (Bill Neal’s Column May 3)

I wanted to share with you a story I came across about one of the former Connie Hawkins basketball league players. His name is Heath Bailey, and he’s making a difference in the Middle East. The article was written by Heath himself, to let people know how he’s doing. It has been edited below for clarity and use by the New Pittsburgh Courier’s editorial staff.

Heath Bailey, 45, grew up in several neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. He spent most of his youth in Homewood. He was educated in the Pittsburgh city schools and is a 1990 graduate of Pittsburgh Allderdice in Squirrel Hill. He played basketball in high school and in college for Robert Morris University. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Business Education. Bailey also possesses a permanent certification in School Supervisory Leadership and Educational Administration in grades K-12.

As a Black male educator in Pittsburgh, Bailey was naturally compelled to engage with some of Pittsburgh’s leaders in community empowerment initiatives and civic organizations. While in the four school districts of which he worked (Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh, Sto-Rox, Canon-McMillan), Bailey ran programs for many marginalized and disenfranchised populations. As the principal for Sto-Rox, he even became a supportive member of his school’s Gay Straight Alliance in order to help protect a number of his students from bullying and harassment. At Canon-McMillan, Bailey ran programs such as “Celebration of Diversity Day” and brought to the suburban school guests from around the country such as former Olympian J.R. Holden, Educational Equity Coach Jason Rivers, Pittsburgh radio personality Chris Moore, actor/activist Lamman Rucker, and National Women’s Organization leaders Pamela Macklin and Kathy Wilson.

