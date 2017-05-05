Murder Charge For Fired Texas Cop Who Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

The Texas cop — who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs last weekend and was fired — turned himself into authorities Friday after police issued an arrest warrant for murder against him, reports NBC News.
From NBC News:
Earlier Friday the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it filed an arrest warrant for murder against [Roy] Oliver “due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual…”
“Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration,” the family [of Edwards] said in a statement issued later Friday.
Family and friends of Edwards will gather at the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in nearby Mesquite, Texas for the teen’s funeral Saturday, reports the New York Times.
SOURCE: NBC News, New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy
Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37