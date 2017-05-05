Business
5K Dollar Bank customers getting new cards due to Chipotle


The Associated Press
This Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, shows the door at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Robinson Township, Pa.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dollar Bank is sending new debit cards to about 5,000 western Pennsylvania customers because of a data breach at Chipotle restaurants.

The Mexican fast-food chain detected unauthorized payment processing activity on its network from March 24 to April 18. Although the data breach has been fixed, Chipotle has been warning customers to check their bank statements for unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold says the company continues to work with investigators and may release more information when it becomes available. The chain has about a dozen locations in and around Pittsburgh.

Dollar Bank customers who receive new cards can use their old cards until May 16.

5K Dollar Bank customers getting new cards due to Chipotle

