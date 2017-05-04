Sports
Home > Sports

Pitt’s James Conner beats cancer, then drafted by hometown Steelers


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

James Conner wanted so badly to play in the NFL.

IN THE NFL—Former Panthers running back James Conner now has the chance to play in the NFL at Heinz Field for the Steelers.

He got his wish, but it gets better. He gets to play in the NFL in the exact same stadium and city where he played his college ball.

JAMES CONNER

Conner, a star running back for the Pittsburgh Panthers, is trading “Panthers” for “Steelers” after the word Pittsburgh, as he was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Conner rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, and had 302 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2016. The Erie, Pa. native will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Friday, May 5.

The NFL. Where the big boys play. The Steelers just gave Conner the invitation.

What a birthday present.

– New Pittsburgh Courier

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pitt’s James Conner beats cancer, then drafted by hometown Steelers

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular