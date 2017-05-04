Pitt’s James Conner beats cancer, then drafted by hometown Steelers

James Conner wanted so badly to play in the NFL.

He got his wish, but it gets better. He gets to play in the NFL in the exact same stadium and city where he played his college ball.

Conner, a star running back for the Pittsburgh Panthers, is trading “Panthers” for “Steelers” after the word Pittsburgh, as he was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Conner rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, and had 302 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2016. The Erie, Pa. native will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Friday, May 5.

The NFL. Where the big boys play. The Steelers just gave Conner the invitation.

What a birthday present.

– New Pittsburgh Courier

