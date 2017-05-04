Katy Perry jokes about Obama & Twitter claps back

Katy Perry is getting some heat for making a bad joke about former President Barack Obama and it all stemmed from a new hairdo.
The singer, who just released a collaboration with Migos called “Bon Appétit,” recently cut her hair and dyed it blonde. The new cut is clearly visible on the “Bon Appétit” single cover and even Perry joked about it on social media, comparing the look to celebrity chief Guy Fieri.
Despite Perry taking the hair switch-up lightly, some fans were not here for the new look. Addressing her fans in an Instagram Live video, she said, “Aww, someone says, ‘I miss your old, black hair’,” she said. “Oh, do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, times change. Bye.” You can watch the clip below.
The video slowly made it’s way around social media and the backlash began. See below:
Perry was a vocal Hilary Clinton supporter during Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and Perry has a history of making political statements in her performances. However, she has yet to respond to the backlash she’s received over her Obama joke.
Actress Tina Fey Slams College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump
Jamilah Lemieux On Why She Won’t Attend The Women’s March On Washington
