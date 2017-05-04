Katt Williams ready to get Pittsburgh laughin’ (concert is May 5, Heinz Hall!)

With almost two decades in the entertainment business, comedian, actor and philanthropist Katt Williams has experienced all of the ups and downs that the sometimes fickle business has to offer.

“His unique style from a pimp view is different and why I like him,” said Clairton resident Eric Webb, who has been a fan of Williams since his role in the movie “Friday.” “In that movie, he was the owner of the clothing store in L.A. and the way he played the pimp was very funny.”

The raunchy-talking comedian will bring his unique brand of comedy and insight to Heinz Hall this Friday, May 5 in his “Great America” Tour.” Williams, 44, who was born in Cincinnati but was raised in Dayton, will be discussing such current topics as President Donald Trump, fellow comedian Bill Cosby and NASA. As always, the issues of race and police brutality will be swirled into the mix.

With ratings-gold HBO Specials—“The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1,” American Hustle,” “It’s Pimpin’, Pimpin’,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Priceless: Afterlife” and “Katt Williams: Live”— Williams ranks in the top 100 touts in the country while adding to his list of on-screen achievements. He has appeared in numerous movies including “First Sunday” and “Friday After Next.” He made his mark on the small screen by guest-starring in various diverse roles on shows like Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out,” “NYPD Blue,” “My Wife and Kids” and the upcoming Ed Helms/Owen Wilson comedy, “Bastards” due out in 2018.

Bethel Park resident Benard McKinnon, Jr. has been a staunch Katt Williams fan for 12 years.

