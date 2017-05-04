22 of 30 homicides Black lives …April nets lowest month of homicides since Feb. 2016

While any number of homicides is too high, April 2017 saw the fewest homicides in Allegheny County (four) since February 2016 (three).

All three of those Feb. 2016 victims were Black men, as were three of the four killed in April, bringing the total of Black lives lost this year to 22 out of 30, or 73 percent.

APRIL 6—Elijah Paris, a 21-year-old Black male was shot multiple times in the 200 block of Shady Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. Police have not said why Paris, originally from Washington state and living in Beechview, was in Shadyside. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

APRIL 20—Raffel Green, a 49-year-old Black male, was found by police with a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, in a car outside building number 39 in the Crawford Village public housing community in McKeesport. Police say neither Green, nor his companion, Jessica Taylor, who was also killed, lived in the complex. No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

APRIL 20—Jessica Taylor, a 32-year-old White female, was found by police with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in a car outside building number 39 in the Crawford Village public housing community in McKeesport. Police say neither Taylor, nor her companion, Raffel Green, who was also killed, lived in the complex. No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

APRIL 25—William Chaffin, a 14-year-old Black male, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home on Ridge Avenue in McKeesport after police said a 19-year-old he showed it to tried to get him to put it down, then tried to take it from him. Chaffin had reportedly brought the gun to the house. Allegheny County Police said they have identified everyone involved and given all the information to the District Attorney’s office. No charges have been filed.

