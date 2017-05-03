This new initiative will help Pittsburgh-area schools and pre-schools test for lead and radon

Superintendent Patrick Graczyk didn’t sleep for 48 hours after he had received his school district’s lead testing results.

Graczyk, the superintendent of Allegheny Valley School District, had willingly tested his district’s buildings as part of a partnership with Green Building Alliance (GBA), a Western Pennsylvania-based nonprofit which advocates for environmentally friendly and safe places.

Graczyk’s insomnia came from tests detecting that a few classroom sinks and some hallway water fountains had water with dangerous lead levels above the EPA’s suggested action level of 20 parts per billion for school buildings.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/this-new-initiative-will-help-pittsburgh-schools-and-pre-schools-test-for-lead-and-radon/