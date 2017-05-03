Metro
Home > Metro

This new initiative will help Pittsburgh-area schools and pre-schools test for lead and radon


Stephen Caruso, Public Source
Leave a comment

Allegheny Valley School District Superintendent Patrick Graczyk related his district’s story of lead testing at a press conference held Thursday at the YWCA in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 27. “Parents just want to know that their kids are safe,” Graczyk said. (Photo by Stephen Caruso/PublicSource)

Superintendent Patrick Graczyk didn’t sleep for 48 hours after he had received his school district’s lead testing results.

Graczyk, the superintendent of Allegheny Valley School District, had willingly tested his district’s buildings as part of a partnership with Green Building Alliance (GBA), a Western Pennsylvania-based nonprofit which advocates for environmentally friendly and safe places.

Graczyk’s insomnia came from tests detecting that a few classroom sinks and some hallway water fountains had water with dangerous lead levels above the EPA’s suggested action level of 20 parts per billion for school buildings.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/this-new-initiative-will-help-pittsburgh-schools-and-pre-schools-test-for-lead-and-radon/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading This new initiative will help Pittsburgh-area schools and pre-schools test for lead and radon

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular