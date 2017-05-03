Public Notices 5-3-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD

City of Pittsburgh

Pursuant to the Pittsburgh City Code Title Six, Article VI, 662.04 (e)(1), Dr. Emma Lucas-Darby, Chair, announces that the following terms will expire on October 31, 2017:

1. Seat #2 (City Council appointment & Law Enforcement Professional): Ms. Karen McLellan was appointed 1/29/2013 to complete the term vacated by Ms. Deborah L. Walker.

2. Seat #4 (City Council appointment): Dr. Mary Jo Guercio was appointed on 1/26/16 to complete the term vacated by Mr. Paul Homick.

3. Seat #5 (Mayoral appointment): Sr. Patrice Hughes was appointed on 7/26/16 to complete the term vacated by Ms. Leshonda Roberts.

Any City resident interested in serving a four-year term on the

INDEPENDENT CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD should inform their City Council representative for designated City Council seats and the Mayor for designated mayoral seats.

For additional information please call the CPRB.

412-765-8023

Emma Lucas-Darby, PhD, Chair

Elizabeth C. Pittinger,

Executive Director



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently in the process of changing its Agency Plan (annual and 5-year plans) in with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act. Changes to the Agency Plan, once approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will guide the ACHA in serving the needs of low-income and very low-income families during the 5-year period beginning October 1, 2017. The proposed changes to the Agency Plan and all supporting documents will be available for review and inspection by the public at the principal office of ACHA located at 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. A public hearing has been scheduled to present the changed Agency Plan and to allow public participation:

DATE: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

TIME: 10:15 A.M.

PLACE: Allegheny County Housing Authority – Central Office

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Prior to the public hearings, general public comments can be directed in writing to:

Frank Aggazio,

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

