Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-3-17


Classified Department
Estate of VICTORIA MARTINO, a/k/a VICTORIA L. MARTINO deceased of  Mc-Keesport  No. 2148 of 2016.  Tammy Tomei, Adm. or to c/o Matthew J. Beam, Esq., Scolieri Law Group, 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh PA  15219

 
Estate of ELIZABETH A FRANKE, deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-17-02159, Cynthia A. Womer, Executor, 226 Crestvue Drive, Bridgeville, PA  15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC,, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 
Estate of MS. MARY MILDRED CROSSEY, aka MILDRED CROSSEY, deceased of 6705 Grand Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15225.  Estate  No. 02-17-02427.  Ms. Linda Herbert, 6711 Grand Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15225, Executrix, c/o Max C. Fedman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA  15108.

