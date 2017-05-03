Legal Notices 5-3-17

Restatement of Trust

2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret J. Madden, Successor Trustee under 2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased 215 S. Chatsworth St., Apt. 5, St. Paul, MN 55105 or to: Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of SHIRLEY MELNICK, Court Term NO. 021701792, late of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Diisionof Allegheny County, notice is hereby give to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for setlement. Executor: Sonny R. Melnick, 164 Birchwood Way, Irwin, PA 1564



NOTICE OF ACTION IN MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: GD-17-004073

WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, Plaintiff,

vs.

Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators to the Estate of Lee R. Sobieralski; Martin Sobieralski, Jr., as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of Lee R. Sobieralski; Martin Sobieralski, Sr., AKA Martin Sobieralski, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of Lee R. Sobieralski; Patricia Sobieralski, AKA Patricia M. Sobieralski, as believed Heir and/or Administrator to the Estate of Lee R. Sobieralski, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs and/or Administrators to the Estate of Lee R. Sobieralski

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, Wells Fargo Bank, NA, filed an Action in Mortgage Foreclosure endorsed with a Notice to Defend, in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, docketed to No. GD-17-004073, seeking to foreclose the mortgage secured by the real estate located at 1044 Chelton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.

A copy of the Action in Mortgage Foreclosure will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028. Phone 614-220-5611.

You have been sued in court. If you wish to defend against the claims in this notice, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this publication, by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you by the court without further notice for any money claimed in the complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS NOTICE TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE LAWYER OR CANNOT AFFORD ONE, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET LEGAL HELP.

LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE

Allegheny County Bar Association

11th Floor Koppers Building

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO Pa.R.C.P. No. 3129

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: MG-15-001479

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff,

vs.

Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni (deceased);

Albert DiGiovanni, Believed Heir of the Estate of Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni;

Audean Lick, Believed Heir of the Estate of Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni;

James Henderson, Believed Heir of the Estate of Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni;

Unknown Heirs, and Administrators of the Estate of Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs, and Administrators of the Estate of Ramona M. Digiovanni, AKA Ramona Digiovanni

Take Notice that by virtue of the Writ of Execution issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and directed to the Sheriff of Allegheny County, there will be exposed to Public Sale at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 436 Grant Street, Room 111, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on July 3, 2017 at 9:00AM, prevailing local time, your real property described herein.

The Real Property To Be Sold is delineated in detail in a legal description consisting of a statement of the measured boundaries of the property, together with a brief mention of the buildings and any other major improvements erected on the land.

The Location of your property to be sold is: 615 Gregg Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

The Judgment under or pursuant to which your property is being sold is docketed to: No. MG-15-001479

A complete copy of the Notice of Sheriff Sale will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Kimberly J. Hong, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, 614-220-5611.

This Paper Is A Notice of the Time and Place of the Sale of Your Property. It has been issued because there is a Judgment Against You. It May Cause Your Property to be Held, to be Sold Or Taken to Pay the Judgment. You may have legal rights to prevent your property from being taken away. A lawyer can advise you more specifically of those rights. If you wish to exercise your rights, You Must Act Promptly.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET FREE LEGAL ADVICE:

Allegheny County Bar Association

11th Floor Koppers Building

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555



NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO Pa.R.C.P. No. 3129

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: MG-14-000992

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AM1, Plaintiff,

vs.

Clyde A. Burnett (deceased); Unknown Heirs to the Estate of Clyde A. Burnett, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs to the Estate of Clyde A. Burnett

Take Notice that by virtue of the Writ of Execution issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and directed to the Sheriff of Allegheny County, there will be exposed

to Public Sale at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 436 Grant Street, Room 111, Pittsburgh, PA

15219 on June 5, 2017 at 9:00AM, prevailing local time, your real property described herein.

The Real Property To Be Sold is delineated in detail in a legal description consisting of a statement of the measured boundaries of the property, together with a brief mention of the buildings and any other major improvements erected on the land.

The Location of your property to be sold is: 7625 Baxter Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

The Judgment under or pursuant to which your property is being sold is docketed to: No. MG-14-000992

A complete copy of the Notice of Sheriff Sale will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the

Plaintiff, Kimberly J. Hong, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-

5028, 614-220-5611.

This Paper Is A Notice of the Time and Place of the Sale of Your Property. It has been issued because

there is a Judgment Against You. It May Cause Your Property to be Held, to be Sold Or Taken to Pay the

Judgment. You may have legal rights to prevent your property from being taken away. A lawyer can

advise you more specifically of those rights. If you wish to exercise your rights, You Must Act Promptly.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. GO TO OR TELEPHONE

THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET FREE LEGAL

ADVICE:

Allegheny County Bar Association\

11th Floor Koppers Building

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

