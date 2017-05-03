Entertainment
Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms


The Associated Press
Halle Berry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Halle Berry has signed on for VH1’s show honoring moms ahead of Mother’s Day.

The cable channel says the Oscar-winning actress will honor a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center, at “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms.” VH1 says the second annual edition of the show will include stars paying tribute to their mothers.

Other scheduled guests include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell and DJ Khaled.

“Blackish” star Anthony Anderson will host alongside actress and former MTV VJ La La Anthony.

The show premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on VH1.

